Lauding Pillars Of The Banking, Financial Services And Insurance Ecosystem

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rumble on, society, industries, and economies have had to adapt to this changing reality.

Amidst the shadow of uncertainty looming over the world, a clutch of brands remain a beacon of hope, drawing consumers to it unfailingly even as a new world order is being carved for economies and society the world over. A whole generation of consumers and brands are awakening to the possibilities of change, reimagining the rules of engagement, and the context in which each of these stakeholders play their part.

In crowded and noisy marketplaces, consumers shopping for everything from antacids to airline tickets turn to the brands they trust again and again. Trust is a fundamental building block of industry and society; it is the intangible, invisible glue holding society, human relationships, and indeed even businesses together. Indeed, it is a critical aspect of all relationships, because it requires us to choose to be vulnerable and courageous at the same time. And it is trust that underpins the ascent of these few, motley brands that have essayed a key role for society and industry as systemic stabilisers. For that, and much more, they have rightfully been given their place in the spotlight in a gala inaugural edition of 50 Most Trusted BFSI Brands held in Mumbai.

By acting swiftly, decisively, and with empathy, these brands have influenced, inspired, energised, and re-engaged a whole new generation of customers and stakeholders that form a part of their unique ecosystems, and won new ones as they drive growth towards the horizon of the next normal. These brands have their fingers on the pulse of consumers and communities, understood their sentiments, and gave them exactly what they wanted, delivering delight even in these challenging times. For that, and their track record of excellence, these distinguished doyens grabbed centerstage.

A galaxy of eminent brands graced the occasion. This included

• 5Paisa.com - https://www.5paisa.com/

• Aditya Birla Capital - https://www.adityabirlacapital.com/

• Airtel Payments Bank - https://www.airtel.in/bank/

• Amazon Pay - https://pay.amazon.com/

• Axis Bank - https://www.axisbank.com/

• AU Small Finance Bank - https://www.aubank.in/

• Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co.- https://www.bajajallianz.com/

• Bajaj Finserv - https://www.bajajfinserv.in/

• Bandhan Bank - https://bandhanbank.com/

• Bank of Baroda - https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

• Canara Bank - https://canarabank.com/

• City Union Bank - https://www.cityunionbank.com/

• Federal Bank - https://www.federalbank.co.in/

• FlexPay India - https://www.flexpay.in/

• Google Pay - https://pay.google.com/intl/en_in/about/

• HDFC Bank - https://www.hdfcbank.com/

• HDFC Ergo - https://www.hdfcergo.com/

• HDFC Life - https://www.hdfclife.com/

• HSBC Bank - https://www.hsbc.co.in/

• ICICI Bank - https://www.icicibank.com/

• IDBI Bank - https://www.idbibank.in/

• IDFC First Bank - https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/

• Indian Bank - https://www.indianbank.net.in/jsp/startIBPreview.jsp

• Indusind Bank - https://www.indusind.com/in/en/personal.html

• Innoviti Payment Solutions - https://innoviti.com/

• Jio Payments - https://www.jiopaymentsbank.com/

• JK Insurance Brokers - https://www.jkorg.in/index.php/businesses/jk-insurance

• Kotak Mahindra Bank - https://www.kotak.com/en/home.html

• Lenden Club - https://www.lendenclub.com/

• LIC - https://licindia.in/

• LIC Housing Finance - https://www.lichousing.com/

• Max Financial Services - https://www.maxfinancialservices.com/

• NABARD - https://www.nabard.org/

• Nivesh.com - https://www.nivesh.com/

• Niyogin Fintech - https://www.niyogin.com/

• Paytm - https://paytm.com/

• Phone Pe - https://www.phonepe.com/

• Power Finance Corporation - https://www.pfcindia.com/

• Punjab National Bank - https://www.pnbindia.in/

• RBL Bank - https://www.rblbank.com/

• Reliance Capital - https://www.reliancecapital.co.in/

• SBI Bank - https://www.onlinesbi.com/

• SBI General Insurance - https://www.sbigeneral.in/portal/

• Shriram Transport Finance Company - https://www.stfc.in/

• Sezzle - https://sezzle.com/

• Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - https://www.ujjivansfb.in/

• UTI Mutual Fund - https://www.utimf.com/

• Utkarsh Small Finance Bank - https://www.utkarsh.bank/

• Yes Bank - https://www.yesbank.in/

• Zaggle - https://www.zaggle.in/

These brands have gone over and above the call of duty to fulfil their calling, setting new benchmarks for the industry and the communities they represent and serve. In the process, they have embodied the spirit of brand purpose for the greater good even as a new normal takes shape.

The success stories of these brands were also chronicled on Marksmen Daily, a one-stop destination for highly specialised, industry-led content featuring actionable insights that equips leaders with the knowledge they need to navigate a changing world order.

The accomplishments and progressive thinking of these brands have reshaped the trajectory of not just India's present, but more importantly its future, and standing in the global milieu.

About Team Marksmen

Team Marksmen's mission is to help organizations and leaders from across sectors create impactful change that matters.

Our work stems from a holistic understanding of every client's personalized context, unique requirements, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic environment. This allows us to create brand solutions that resonate with audiences, and thereby help advance the practice of management.

Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms - using a variety of formats such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Award Ceremonies - we help senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and inform their world-view for better decision-making.

(To know more, contact Rajesh Khuchandani at 9833019195)