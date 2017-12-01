Vodafone Launches Five New Prepaid Recharge Plans. Details Here

Here are the five latest prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone:

Vodafone has launched five new prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs 79. The new prepaid recharge plans - under Vodafone's Super Plans - offer a combination of data, SMS (short message service), and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, the company said in a press release. Vodafone's new prepaid recharge plans are priced at Rs 79, Rs 199, Rs 347, Rs 458 and Rs 509. S. Murali, Business Head - Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India, said, "At Vodafone, everything we do is with a 'Customer First' policy. Each Vodafone Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements. Whatever the preference, Vodafone Super Plans have something for everyone."This Vodafone plan offers 500MB or megabytes of 2G/3G/4G data. All local and STD calls are unlimited and 25 paise is charged for every local/national SMS. This plan is valid for seven days.This Vodafone plan offers 1GB or gigabytes of 2G/3G/4G data. Local and STD calls are unlimited and 25 paise is charged for every local/national SMS. This plan is valid for 28 days.This Vodafone plan offers 1.5GB 2G/3G/4G data per day. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. Local and national SMS are chargeable at 25 paise per unit sent. This plan is valid for 28 days.This Vodafone plan offers 1GB data per day. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. A total of 100 local and national SMS are available with this plan, which is valid for 70 days.This Vodafone plan offers 1GB data per day. It comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. A total of 100 local and national SMS are available with this plan, which is valid for 84 days.