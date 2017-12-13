Aadhaar Authentication: How To Check History Online The authorities have set different deadlines for linking of Aadhaar card or Unique Identity Number (UID) with different products or services.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aadhaar is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI



This online tool, called 'Aadhaar Authentication History', enables Aadhaar holders to view their authentication details and access their Aadhaar Authentication History (Notifications) data, according to the UIDAI website. Using the Aadhaar Authentication History tool, a user can access a variety of information such as method of authentication, transaction ID (created at the time of request) and error code or Aadhaar authentication failure code, among others, according to the UIDAI website. What is Aadhaar authentication?

Aadhaar authentication can be understood as the process wherein Aadhaar number (UID), along with other attributes including biometrics, is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification, the UIDAI explains on its website. This verification takes place on the basis of information or data or documents available with the CIDR, the Aadhaar issuing authority adds.



Do you know how to access your Aadhaar Authentication History?

How to use Aadhaar Transaction History tool online via uidai.gov.in

Aadhaar holders can access the transaction history tool online via the UIDAI website.



Once on the UIDAI homepage, a user may access the Aadhaar Authentication History tool by clicking a link of the same title. The tool can also be accessed directly through a link.



On the next page, titled 'Aadhaar Authentication History', the user may proceed by entering his or her UID (or Aadhaar number) in the given field.



Enter the security code as specified in the other field and click on 'Generate OTP'.



On the following page, titled 'Aadhaar Notification Setting', the user may specify the type of authentication to be searched, the date range and the number of records (a maximum of 50 is allowed at a time), according to the UIDAI website.



Enter the OTP or One-Time Password received on your registered mobile number and click on 'Submit' to proceed.



After a successful entry, the UIDAI tool displays the authentication date, time, type, ID and response, among other details, to the user.



Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID), the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI which is printed on the Aadhaar card, is compulsory for carrying out a number of important tasks. These range from operating a bank account to investing in a savings scheme to using a mobile phone (SIM). The authorities have set different deadlines for linking of Aadhaar card or UID with these products or services. The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of Aadhaar card and the 12-digit UID, has provided several online tools on its self-service portal - uidai.gov.in. One of these tools enables the user to check his or her Aadhaar number authentication history This online tool, called 'Aadhaar Authentication History', enables Aadhaar holders to view their authentication details and access their Aadhaar Authentication History (Notifications) data, according to the UIDAI website. Using the Aadhaar Authentication History tool, a user can access a variety of information such as method of authentication, transaction ID (created at the time of request) and error code or Aadhaar authentication failure code, among others, according to the UIDAI website.Aadhaar authentication can be understood as the process wherein Aadhaar number (UID), along with other attributes including biometrics, is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification, the UIDAI explains on its website. This verification takes place on the basis of information or data or documents available with the CIDR, the Aadhaar issuing authority adds.Do you know how to access your Aadhaar Authentication History?Aadhaar holders can access the transaction history tool online via the UIDAI website.(Users can access the Aadhaar Authentication History tool on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in)Once on the UIDAI homepage, a user may access the Aadhaar Authentication History tool by clicking a link of the same title. The tool can also be accessed directly through a link.On the next page, titled 'Aadhaar Authentication History', the user may proceed by entering his or her UID (or Aadhaar number) in the given field.(A user may proceed by entering his or her Aadhaar number and the security code in the given fields)Enter the security code as specified in the other field and click on 'Generate OTP'.On the following page, titled 'Aadhaar Notification Setting', the user may specify the type of authentication to be searched, the date range and the number of records (a maximum of 50 is allowed at a time), according to the UIDAI website.(The UIDAI tool enables users to enter the desired data range for accessing authentication history)Enter the OTP or One-Time Password received on your registered mobile number and click on 'Submit' to proceed.(The UIDAI tool displays information such as date, time and authentication type in a tabular format)After a successful entry, the UIDAI tool displays the authentication date, time, type, ID and response, among other details, to the user.