Latest SBI Interest Rates On Savings Bank Accounts, Fixed Deposits

Given below is a comparison of interest rates of SBI on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits:
SBI interest rates on savings bank accounts:
Revision of Interest Rates on Savings Bank Deposits With effect from 31st July 2017:
|Sr No.
|Particulars
|Rate of Interest
|1
|Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.
|3.50% p.a
|2
|Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.
|4.00% p.a
SBI interest rates on fixed deposits:
1. Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 28.02.2018
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
2. Revision in Interest Rates on Domestic Bulk Term Deposits (Rs.1 Crore To Rs. 10 Crores) w.e.f. 28.02.2018
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
|6.7
6.75
|7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
3. Revision In Interest Rates On Domestic Bulk Term Deposites (above Rs. 10 Crores) w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
|6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
SBI raised the key one-year MCLR or benchmark rate to 8.15 per cent from 7.95 per cent. This is the first time SBI raised the one-year MCLR since the inception of a new lending rate system in April 2016.