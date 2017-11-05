Reliance Jio's Recharge Offers Of Rs 19, 52, Rs 98, Rs 149 Explained

Highlights Despite a hike in tariffs, analysts said Jio's prices remain low Jio is offering a range of data plans to suit varying needs of customers To lure users, telecom firm are coming up with new data and calling plans



Reliance Jio Rs 19 plan

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the country's telecom sector, hiked its tariffs recently. Analysts said Jio's prices remain low, although they welcomed the hikes as a good initial signal of more pricing discipline, news agency Reuters reported. "Jio's announcement (of price hike) was a huge relief for all incumbent players as there is a feeling that the worst of pricing is behind them. My guess is that from now on, they will focus on quality of network to get more customers, " said Satish Betadpur, director of research at William O'Neil & Co.Here's a look at what Reliance Jio offers under its recharge packs priced at Rs 19, 52, Rs 98 and Rs 149



This Jio plan, which is valid only for a day, offers 0.15 GB of high speed data. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited to all operators. Only 20 SMSes (short message service) are allowed.

Reliance Jio Rs 52 plan



Jio introduced the Rs 52 plan ahead of Diwali 2017. The Rs 52 plan - valid for seven days -offers the benefit of unlimited data and calls during the validity period, according to Jio's website. Local, STD and roaming calls to all operators are free of charge under Jio's Rs 52 plan. Jio offers high speed data of 1.05 GB (gigabytes), with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to the Jio website - jio.com. After a customer uses the 1.05 GB high speed data during the validity period, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps under the Rs 52 pack, the website noted. Free SMSes are capped at 70 for the validity period of seven days.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan



This Rs 98 plan was also introduced by Jio ahead of Diwali 2017. Jio's Rs 98 pack comes with a validity period of 14 days. Local, STD and roaming calls to all operators are free of charge under Jio's Rs 98 plan. High speed data offered under Jio's Rs 98 plan is limited to 2.1 GBs, with a daily limit of 0.15 GB, according to the Jio website. The internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps after exhaustion of the 2.1 GBs offered under Jio's Rs 98 pack. The maximum number of free SMSes allowed under Jio's Rs 98 plan is 140, it noted.



Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan



Reliance Jio's 149 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Jio customers purchasing the Rs 149 pack will get the benefit of unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks. Jio's Rs 149 plan comes with high speed data of 4.2 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. After exhaustion of 4.2 GBs of high speed data offered under the RS 149 plan, the internet speed is reduce to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The Rs 149 pack includes 300 free SMSes during the validity period.





