Latest Reliance Jio Recharge Plans - From Rs 149 To Rs 399 To Rs 459 To Rs 9,999

Voice calls are free and unlimited in all plans of Jio. Short-message service is umlimited in many plans but in some of the plans it is capped.
Here's a look at various recharge options available to Jio prepaid customers.
Latest Reliance Jio plans: What you get now with Jio recharge
Reliance Jio Rs 19 plan
This plan comes with a validity of only one day. The total and daily data limit is the same at 0.15GB.
Reliance Jio Rs 52 plan
For Rs 52, customers can get unlimited high speed data subject to an upper limit of 1.05 GBs for a validity of seven days. After the exhaustion of 1.05 GBs, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The daily high speed data limit is 0.15 GB.
Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan
For Rs 98, a Jio prepaid customer gets 2.1 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 14 days, among other benefits. The daily data limit is 0.15 GB under this plan. After the customers exhausts the daily limit, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, Jio noted on its website.
Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan
Under its recharge plan priced at Rs 149, which is valid for 28 days, Jio offers high speed data of 4.2 GBs with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. The speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the customer exhausts the daily limit.
Reliance Jio Rs 309 recharge plan
This recharge pack by Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1GB data per day. After usage of 1GB data per day, the speed is reducedto 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited.
Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan
Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under its Rs 399 plan. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily limit, according to the Jio website.
Reliance Jio Rs 459 plan
For Rs 459, a Jio prepaid customer gets high speed data of 84 GBs over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1GB. "Unlimited data signifies Daily Limit at High Speed, followed by unlimited at 64 Kbps," Jio added.
Reliance Jio Rs 499 plan
In Rs 499 plan, Jio is offering 1GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91GB data for 91 days. Post the usage of daily limit, internet speed will get reduced to 65 Kbps.
Reliance Jio Rs 509 plan
Under the recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Jio offers 98 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 49 days with a daily limit of 2 GBs.
Reliance Jio Rs 799 plan
Under this pack, customers can avail 3GB data per day. The maximum data that can be availed in this pack is 84GB. However, data is unlimited because even after the exhaustion of this daily data limit, internet will run but speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps.
Reliance Jio Rs 999 Plan
Jio offers a recharge pack of Rs 999 which comes with a validity of 90 days. Under the Rs 999 pack, Jio prepaid customers get 60 GBs of high speed data. This recharge pack, along with the recharge packs of Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,999, has no daily usage limit for high speed data, according to the Jio website. That means a Jio prepaid customer can use the entire high speed data offered under these packs in a single day.
Reliance Jio Rs 1,999 Plan
Reliance Jio's recharge pack priced at Rs 1,999 comes with a validity of 180 days. Under its Rs 1,999 pack, Jio offers high speed data of 125 GBs.
Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 Plan
Reliance Jio's most expensive recharge option for its prepaid customers comes at Rs 4,999. Valid for 360 days, Jio offers high speed data of 350 GBs under its Rs 4,999 recharge pack.
Reliance Jio Rs 9,999 Plan
This plan is also valid for 360 days and offers 750GB data without any daily usage limit.