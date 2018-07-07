What Reliance Jio's Latest Announcements On JioPhone Mean For You

Reliance Jio will roll out the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer on July 21

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, made some announcements relating to JioPhone at the conglomerate's 41st annual general meeting. Among these was Reliance Jio's goal to enable 100 million (10 crore) users on the JioPhone platform "in the shortest possible time". Reliance Jio, which offers telecom services under brand Jio, also announced a new offer, called "JioPhone Monsoon Hungama", aimed at users of its feature phone device. "JioPhone has taken the country by storm. I am pleased to announce that we have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities," said Mr Ambani, addressing the shareholders at the annual event. (Read billionaire Mukesh Ambani's full speech)

Here are 10 things to know about latest announcements about JioPhone and existing Jio offers:

1. Reliance Jio will roll out the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer on July 21.

2. Under this scheme, JioPhone users can exchange their existing device for "a brand new JioPhone" for Rs 501. "We have thus reduced the effective entry cost of the JioPhone from Rs 1,500 to as low as Rs 501," Mr Ambani said. That means you will be able to avail replacement of your existing JioPhone for a brand new device against a payment of Rs 501.

3. Reliance Jio also announced launch of JioPhone2, the second generation of its JioPhone device, at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

4. The mobile apps for websites YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook will be available to all JioPhone users from August 15. That means the apps will be available to users of JioPhone as well as JioPhone 2, the new version of the device.

5. "Further details about both these offers will soon be made available on jio.com," he said.

6. Mr Ambani also said that the company has registered more than 25 million JioPhone so far.

7. Currently, Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans for JioPhone users. These plans, priced at Rs 49 and Rs 153, come with 28 days of validity period each.

8. Among other benefits, while Reliance Jio offers 1 GB of high speed data under the Rs 49 recharge pack, it provides 42 GBs under the Rs 153 plan, according to the telecom company's website.

9. Both the JioPhone recharge packs include free voice calls and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

10. Reliance Jio had last year launched a 4G-enabled feature phone, under brand JioPhone, with an aim to providing access to internet at an affordable price.