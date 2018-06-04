Latest Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs Post Office State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its fixed deposit interest rates. The interest rates on recurring deposits are the same as those on FDs.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, has recently revised its



Given below is a comparison of interest rates on recurring deposits offered by SBI, post offices:



Interest rates offered by SBI on recurring deposits

requires customers to make monthly deposits of minimum Rs.100 and in multiples of Rs 10, according to sbi.co.in. There is no maximum limit. The minimum period of SBI RDs is 12 months and the maximum is 120 months.



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.65 6.9 7.15 2 years to less than 3 years 6.6 6.65 7.1 7.15 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 6.7 7.2 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 6.75 7.25 7.25



Interest rates offered on recurring deposits by post offices

Post offices allow you to open



Post offices offer 6.9 per cent interest rate per annum (quarterly compounded). On maturity, a Rs 10 account fetches Rs 717.43. Post offices RD accounts can be continued for another five years on year-to-year basis.



Post offices also offer



