How To Avail 1.5GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls From Vodafone, Airtel

Amid intense price war in the telecom sector after the entry of Reliance Jio, incumbent telecom operators like Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel have ramped up their offers. Both Vodafone and Airtel offer prepaid recharge plans which provide consumers with 1.5 GB data per day, besides the benefit of unlimited calls. Such offers are meant to counter Reliance Jio, the telecom venture of Reliance Industries. Jio has amassed a strong subscriber base in just over a year since its launch through aggressively priced data offers and free calls.This prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone, which earlier used to offer 1GB data per day, now offers 1.5GB 4G2/3G/2G/ per day. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD mobile and landline calls. This plan is valid for 28 days. This is a limited period offer for all handsets, Vodafone said on its website, vodafone.in.This prepaid recharge plan by India's largest telecom service operator, Airtel, offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls for non-commercial use. Outgoing national roaming, 100 local and STD SMS per day, on all handsets, are also a part of this plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.Vodafone also recently launched two plans which offer 1GB data per day.Vodafone's Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB 4G/3G/2G data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calls, for a validity period of 70 days.Vodafone's Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB 4G/3G/2G data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calls, or a validity period of 84 days.Airtel offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed as well as unlimited local and STD calls along with roaming outgoing calls, over a validity period of 35 days, for Rs 399.