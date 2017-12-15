Petrol, Diesel Prices In Top Cities Today (December 15)

Highlights Petrol sold at Rs 69.1/litre in Delhi, Rs 76.78/litre in Mumbai Diesel price at Rs 58.38/litre in Delhi, Rs 61.43/litre in Mumbai Oil market companies switched to daily price revisions on June 16

Petrol prices were hiked by 2-9 paise per litre and diesel rates were increased by 5-12 paise per litre in the four major cities on Friday. With this increase, effective 6 am on Friday, December 15, petrol costs Rs 69.1 per litre in Delhi, Rs 71.86 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 76.78 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.61 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. Diesel costs Rs 58.38 per litre, Rs 61.04 per litre, Rs 61.43 per litre and Rs 61.48 per litre in the four metros, respectively.Despite Friday's increase, petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai are down 14-15 paise per litre so far this month, while diesel rates are lower by 1-2 paise per litre. However, in Mumbai, petrol rate has risen by 26 paise per litre since November 30, while diesel price has gone up 38 paise per litre, according to the Indian Oil website - iocl.com.(Petrol was sold at Rs 69.1 per litre and diesel at Rs 58.38 per litre in Delhi on Friday, according to the Indian Oil website)Oil market companies - IOCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) - switched to a daily price revision system on June 16 this year. Previously, the rates were changed every fortnight. The move to daily revision was in their bid to immediately pass on any movement in international oil prices to consumers and avoid sharp spikes by spreading them in small doses.Since the shift to daily revisions, petrol prices have risen by Rs 2.19 per litre in Delhi, Rs 2.34 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 1.68 per litre in Chennai. Diesel rates have increased by Rs 2.44 per litre, Rs 2.76 per litre and Rs 2.26 per litre respectively, according to the IOC website. In Mumbai, petrol rate has fallen by Rs 1.66 per litre while diesel price has come down Rs 0.24 per litre during this period.Petrol and diesel don't come under the ambit of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Besides, global prices, excise duty and VAT determine the domestic price of petrol and diesel. India relies on imports to meet 80 per cent of its needs and so domestic fuel rates have been aligned to movement of equivalent product prices in the international market.