Five Things To Know About New SBI Loan Interest Rates

State Bank of India (SBI) recently revised its marginal cost-based lending rate or MCLR. The move brings down the interest rates applicable to all its loans. In a statement earlier this week, the bank said its home loan interest rates stand reduced by 20 basis points since April 10 this year. The latest key lending rate, which took effect on Wednesday, was the third downward revision this financial year, according to SBI, the country's largest lender. SBI's one-year MCLR now stands at 8.40 per cent.

Here are five things to know about SBI's move on its key lending rate, the MCLR or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate:

1. The latest reduction in MCLR was to the tune of 5 basis points across all tenors.

2. With this cut, the bank's one-year MCLR came down from 8.45 per cent to 8.40 per cent.

3. SBI had previous cut the lending rate by the same magnitude each in April and May.

4. The move by SBI followed remarks by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who said he expects faster transmission of the three successive repo rate cuts.

5. Meanwhile, SBI introduced repo-linked home loan products from July 1.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.