Latest On Aadhaar Linking: Deadline, How To Link Bank Account, Other Details

A deadline of March 31, 2018 has been set to link your bank account with Aadhaar card number . Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) is the 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. Apart from bank accounts, the Aadhaar number is also to be linked with mobile phones and government schemes by March 31. The Supreme Court on last week extended the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes, including mobile phone (SIM). The top court set a March 31 deadline for Aadhaar linking.The extension for Aadhaar linking will also apply for state government schemes, the top court said. The government had earlier extended the last date to link PAN card or Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar card number for taxpayers to March 31. Except for the deadline for linking mobile phone (SIM) with Aadhaar, the earlier deadline for these services was December 31, 2017. The original deadline for mobile phone (SIM)-Aadhaar linking was February 6, 2018.1) For opening new bank accounts, an applicant will not be required to provide Aadhaar number to the bank. However, the applicant will have to produce proof to the bank that he or she has applied for Aadhaar.2) The Supreme Court's ruling will be in effect till the top court decides on whether to allow Aadhaar to be made mandatory for welfare schemes and financial transactions. The top court said the Constitution Bench would commence final hearing from January 17 on the petition challenging the Aadhaar scheme.3) The extension of deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile connections to March 31, 2018 provides an immediate relief to both telecom operators and consumers, telecom operators' body COAI has said. "We are pleased that the timeline has been extended. We were facing challenges in complying with the earlier deadline given the volume (of telecom subscribers)," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said.4) The government had in November extended to March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for taxpayers. The extension, a government notification said, has been granted "after considering various representations received and inputs received from banks."5) Meanwhile, insurance regulator IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has also notified a March 31, 2018 deadline to link Aadhaar number to policies . In a circular issued to all the life and non-life health insurers, the regulator said the date of submission of the Aadhaar Number and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by clients to reporting entity is March 31, 2018. Many banks have opened multiple channels to assist their customers in the process of linking their savings accounts with Aadhaar.Here are some of the facilities offered by State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank:SBI customers can access any of the bank's ATMs to seed their Aadhaar with the bank account.After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service - Registrations". Select Aadhaar Registration (or inquiry as per your need). Select the account type.The user is then asked to enter his or her Aadhaar number.Confirm the same by re-entering it, according to the bank's website.SBI customers having subscribed to the bank's internet banking facility can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen, according to SBI.Clicking on the link directs the user to a screen where he or she has to select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on 'Submit'.The last two digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer, according to SBI. The status of mapping will be advised to the customer's registered mobile number, it noted.For bank account-Aadhaar linking via an SMS service, SBI customers can send their Aadhaar UID from their mobile number registered with the bank in via SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account numberIn case the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you, according to the SBI website.If your mobile number is registered with SBI, the user will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request, it noted.The Aadhaar number will be verified by Bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, an SMS will be sent to the customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar.SBI customers can visit any branch of the bank with a copy of their Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar. At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from customer along with the photocopy of Aadhaar letter. After necessary verification, the Aadhaar linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding, SBI adds.