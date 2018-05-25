Latest Offers On Flight Tickets From Vistara, AirAsia; SpiceJet's New Routes

Given below are latest offers on flight tickets, new routes from Vistara, AirAsia, SpiceJet
Vistara's offer on flight tickets
The joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in a two-day sale. May 25 is the last to avail Vistara flight tickets at discounted rates. The travel period for Vistara's discounted flight tickets is from June 4 to June 30, 2018.
Don't miss out on the limited period special fares, starting at Rs. 1,299/- all in. Book now: https://t.co/r8ePc8Z52mpic.twitter.com/OW2wu8z6AQ— Vistara (@airvistara) May 24, 2018
Separately, Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets for students and cashback and discount offers from Zomato, Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe.
AirAsia offer on flight tickets
Under Big Sale offer, AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999, it said on its website, airasia.com. Among the domestic hubs, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. Among international destinations, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
The Big Sale offer on AirAsia's domestic and international flight tickets is valid till May 27. The travel period is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019.
SpiceJet's 10 new domestic routes
SpiceJet is set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018, the airline said in a release. SpiceJet will enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors and introduce its third flight on the Chennai-Hyderabad route.
Schedules of new SpiceJet flights
|Flt No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Day of Operation
|Effective Date
|Frequency
|SG-1267
|Hyderabad
|Rajahmundry
|18:55
|20:05
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7
|25-May-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-1268
|Rajahmundry
|Hyderabad
|20:25
|21:25
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7
|25-May-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3527
|Chennai
|Kozhikode
|15:35
|17:05
|1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3528
|Kozhikode
|Chennai
|20:40
|22:20
|1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3525
|Chennai
|Hyderabad
|11:55
|13:25
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|3rd Direct Flight
|SG-3526
|Hyderabad
|Chennai
|13:45
|15:10
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|3rd Direct Flight
|SG-3530
|Bengaluru
|Kozhikode
|19:15
|20:20
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3529
|Kozhikode
|Bengaluru
|17:20
|18:25
|1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
|16-Jun-18
|2nd Direct Flight
|SG-3521
|Chennai
|Mangaluru
|08:05
|09:35
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|1st Direct Flight
|SG-3522
|Mangaluru
|Chennai
|09:55
|11:25
|Daily
|16-Jun-18
|1st Direct Flight
AirAsia is also starting flights on Bengaluru-Surat route, the flight tickets for which start from Rs 3,499.