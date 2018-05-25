Latest Offers On Flight Tickets From Vistara, AirAsia; SpiceJet's New Routes AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Vistara is also running sale to offer flight tickets from Rs 1,299.

Don't miss out on the limited period special fares, starting at Rs. 1,299/- all in. Book now: https://t.co/r8ePc8Z52mpic.twitter.com/OW2wu8z6AQ — Vistara (@airvistara) May 24, 2018

Flt No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Day of Operation Effective Date Frequency SG-1267 Hyderabad Rajahmundry 18:55 20:05 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 25-May-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-1268 Rajahmundry Hyderabad 20:25 21:25 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 25-May-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3527 Chennai Kozhikode 15:35 17:05 1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3528 Kozhikode Chennai 20:40 22:20 1, 3, 4, 5,6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3525 Chennai Hyderabad 11:55 13:25 Daily 16-Jun-18 3rd Direct Flight SG-3526 Hyderabad Chennai 13:45 15:10 Daily 16-Jun-18 3rd Direct Flight SG-3530 Bengaluru Kozhikode 19:15 20:20 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3529 Kozhikode Bengaluru 17:20 18:25 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 16-Jun-18 2nd Direct Flight SG-3521 Chennai Mangaluru 08:05 09:35 Daily 16-Jun-18 1st Direct Flight SG-3522 Mangaluru Chennai 09:55 11:25 Daily 16-Jun-18 1st Direct Flight

During the ongoing summer holidays, airlines are offering many good deals, discounts, cashbacks, and even opening new flight routes to woo people. AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Vistara is also running a sale to offer flight tickets from Rs 1,299. SpiceJet is about to start flights on 10 new domestic routes. This is how leading domestic airlines are jostling for a bigger share of the booming aviation market, which recorded 28 per cent growth in passenger traffic in March.The joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in a two-day sale. May 25 is the last to avail Vistara flight tickets at discounted rates. The travel period for Vistara's discounted flight tickets is from June 4 to June 30, 2018.Separately, Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets for students and cashback and discount offers from Zomato, Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe.(AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more.)Under Big Sale offer, AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999, it said on its website, airasia.com. Among the domestic hubs, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. Among international destinations, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.(Among international destinations, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.)The Big Sale offer on AirAsia's domestic and international flight tickets is valid till May 27. The travel period is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019.SpiceJet is set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018, the airline said in a release. SpiceJet will enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors and introduce its third flight on the Chennai-Hyderabad route.AirAsia is also starting flights on Bengaluru-Surat route, the flight tickets for which start from Rs 3,499. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter