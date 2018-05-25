NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Aviation

Latest Offers On Flight Tickets From Vistara, AirAsia; SpiceJet's New Routes

AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Vistara is also running sale to offer flight tickets from Rs 1,299.

Aviation | | Updated: May 25, 2018 14:42 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest Offers On Flight Tickets From Vistara, AirAsia; SpiceJet's New Routes

SpiceJet is about to start flights on 10 new domestic routes.

During the ongoing summer holidays, airlines are offering many good deals, discounts, cashbacks, and even opening new flight routes to woo people. AirAsia India is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999. Vistara is also running a sale to offer flight tickets from Rs 1,299. SpiceJet is about to start flights on 10 new domestic routes. This is how leading domestic airlines are jostling for a bigger share of the booming aviation market, which recorded 28 per cent growth in passenger traffic in March.

Given below are latest offers on flight tickets, new routes from Vistara, AirAsia, SpiceJet

Vistara's offer on flight tickets
The joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in a two-day sale. May 25 is the last to avail Vistara flight tickets at discounted rates. The travel period for Vistara's discounted flight tickets is from June 4 to June 30, 2018.
 
Separately, Vistara is offering 10 per cent discount on flight tickets for students and cashback and discount offers from Zomato, Shoppers Stop and The Beer Cafe.

AirAsia offer on flight tickets
 
offer
(AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more.)

Under Big Sale offer, AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 999, it said on its website, airasia.com. Among the domestic hubs, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ranchi and more. Among international destinations, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
 
offer
(Among international destinations, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.)

The Big Sale offer on AirAsia's domestic and international flight tickets is valid till May 27. The travel period is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019.

Comments
SpiceJet's 10 new domestic routes
SpiceJet is set to introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, 2018, the airline said in a release. SpiceJet will enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors and introduce its third flight on the Chennai-Hyderabad route.

Schedules of new SpiceJet flights
 
Flt No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalDay of  OperationEffective DateFrequency
SG-1267HyderabadRajahmundry18:5520:051, 2, 3, 4, 5, 725-May-182nd Direct Flight
SG-1268RajahmundryHyderabad20:2521:251, 2, 3, 4, 5, 725-May-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3527ChennaiKozhikode15:3517:051, 3, 4, 5,6,  716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3528KozhikodeChennai20:4022:201, 3, 4, 5,6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3525ChennaiHyderabad11:5513:25Daily16-Jun-183rd Direct Flight
SG-3526HyderabadChennai13:4515:10Daily16-Jun-183rd Direct Flight
SG-3530BengaluruKozhikode19:1520:201, 3, 4, 5, 6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3529KozhikodeBengaluru17:2018:251, 3, 4, 5, 6, 716-Jun-182nd Direct Flight
SG-3521ChennaiMangaluru08:0509:35Daily16-Jun-181st Direct Flight
SG-3522MangaluruChennai09:5511:25Daily16-Jun-181st Direct Flight

AirAsia is also starting flights on Bengaluru-Surat route, the flight tickets for which start from Rs 3,499.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VistaraAirAsiaSpiceJet

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top