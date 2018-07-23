NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Latest Offers On Flight Tickets: GoAir Vs SpiceJet

Leading airlines GoAir and SpiceJet are offering low fares and discounts on flight tickets. Monday is the last day to avail GoAir's offer.

Aviation | | Updated: July 23, 2018 15:20 IST
Leading airlines GoAir and SpiceJet are offering low fares and discounts on flight tickets. GoAir is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,045, the airline said on its website goair.in. SpiceJet is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on flight tickets under its Merry Monday offer. Both offers on flight tickets should be availed today. Monday is the last day to avail GoAir's low fares offer on flight tickets while SpiceJet's offer is valid only on Mondays.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets
GoAir is also offering a cashback up to Rs 1,000 from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on a passenger's next flight booking. The booking period to avail GoAir's offer on flight tickets is valid till Monday. The travel period of GoAir's offer on flight tickets is from July 21 to August 10, 2018, according to goair.in.

SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets
SpiceJet is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on flight tickets and also priority check-ins. SpiceJet's Merry Monday offer is valid only on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets is valid on Mondays only. The promo code to avail this offer is HDFC1000, said SpiceJet on spicejet.com.

 

GoAirSpiceJetFlight tickets

