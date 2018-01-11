BSNL Offers 2GB Data For 30 Days. Details Here

Comments
#BSNL offers 2 GB free data for 30 days to its customers on promotional basis. Hurry up to grab the offer. pic.twitter.com/jAAH5gBUAQ— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 11, 2018
Here are some other offers of BSNL:
BSNL's Rs. 187 prepaid recharge planThis prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited data with internet speed reduced to 40 Kbps after the usage of 1GB. This prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD on-and off-net calls in home LSA (licensee service area) and national roaming excluding in Mumbai and Delhi. This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL is valid for 28 days.
Meanwhile, The number of telecom subscribers dwindled by 1.58 crore to 118.5 crore in November, even as Reliance Jio continued to lead in customer addition with over 15 crore subscribers, as per a report by Trai. "The number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,201.72 million at the end of October 2017 to 1,185.88 million at the end of November 2017, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 1.32 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in a monthly subscriber report on Thursday.