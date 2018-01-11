BSNL Offers 2GB Data For 30 Days. Details Here BSNL is offering 2GB or gigabytes of data for a validity period of 30 days.

#BSNL offers 2 GB free data for 30 days to its customers on promotional basis. Hurry up to grab the offer. pic.twitter.com/jAAH5gBUAQ — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 11, 2018



State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering 2GB or gigabytes of data for a validity period of 30 days, the telecom operator said. The latest offer from BSNL is for new customers only. The offer is valid for 90 days beginning from January 5, 2018, BSNL said on Twitter. The latest offer from BSNL comes after it took "cognisance of the digital India initiative", the company said. The attractive offers from BSNL on its prepaid recharge plans or special tariff vouchers come amid heightened competition in the telecom sector after the entry of Reliance Jio, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers unlimited data with internet speed reduced to 40 Kbps after the usage of 1GB. This prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD on-and off-net calls in home LSA (licensee service area) and national roaming excluding in Mumbai and Delhi. This prepaid recharge plan of BSNL is valid for 28 days.Meanwhile, The number of telecom subscribers dwindled by 1.58 crore to 118.5 crore in November, even as Reliance Jio continued to lead in customer addition with over 15 crore subscribers, as per a report by Trai. "The number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,201.72 million at the end of October 2017 to 1,185.88 million at the end of November 2017, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 1.32 per cent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in a monthly subscriber report on Thursday.