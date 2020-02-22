Here's How Much You Pay For Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinders Today

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year

Non-subsidised LPG prices have been increased by around 50 per cent in metros in six revisions since August. Indian Oil Corporation consumers in Delhi and Mumbai currently have to shell out Rs 858.5 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) and Rs 829.5 per cylinder respectively for non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas - refills under brand Indane. Last week, the price of LPG was increased by Rs 144.5 per cylinder and Rs 145 per cylinder in the metros respectively - the steepest hike in the national capital since January 4, 2014, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Here's how much you pay for non-sbusidised LPG cylinders in the four metros currently:

(LPG Gas Prices: Suppliers such as Indian Oil review cooking gas rates on a monthly basis)

LPG Cylinder Price In Past Few Months

The price of LPG (per 14.2 kilograms) has been increased by a cumulative Rs. 284 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs. 283 per cylinder in Mumbai so far since August - an increase of 49.43 per cent and 51.78 per cent respectively.

From February 1, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders were revised upwards to Rs 1,466.00 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,540.50 in Mumbai, from Rs 1,241.00 and Rs 1,190.00 respectively, according to data from Indian Oil.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month. Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.