LPG Gas Cylinder Prices After Latest Revision

LPG prices come in the range of Rs 713.50-759.50 per cylinder for non-subsidised cooking gas and Rs 483.69-498.43 for subsidised cooking gas in the four major cities after the latest revision. Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 742 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 759.50 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 713.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 750 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. These rates are for the cylinder of size 14.2 kg and applicable from November 01, 2017 (November 15, 2017 in case of Mumbai), according to Indian Oil. Non-subsidised LPG gas cylinder prices were hiked by up to Rs. 94 per unit (14.2 kilograms) from November 1.Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).(LPG cylinder rates as given on the Indian Oil website)From November 1, subsidised LPG cylinder prices by Indane were fixed at Rs 495.69 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 498.43 per cylinder in Kolkata and Rs 483.69 per cylinder in Chennai, according to the IOC website. In Mumbai, a price of Rs 493.38 per cylinder is effective for subsidised LPG since November 15, 2017, according to IOC. Previously, LPG was sold at Rs 491.13 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 493.83 per cylinder in Kolkata, and Rs 479.11 per cylinder in Chennai.Effective November 1, 2017, non-subsidised LPG by Indane, an LPG brand of Indian Oil, is sold at Rs 742 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 759.50 per cylinder in Kolkata and Rs 750 per cylinder in Chennai, according to the IOC website. In Mumbai, a price of Rs 713.50 per cylinder is effective since November 15, 2017, according to IOC. Previously, LPG was sold at Rs 649 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 665.50 per cylinder in Kolkata, and Rs 656.50 per cylinder in Chennai.