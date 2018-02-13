Latest LPG Cylinder Rate: Subsidised, Non-Subsidised Cooking Gas Prices In Top Cities In the second LPG rate revision this year, cooking gas rates have been changed marginally across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT Households in the country are entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year Latest LPG rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai from February 1, 2018 Subsidised LPG rate Non-subsidised LPG rate (in Rs per 14.2 Kg cylinder) 1-Feb 1-Jan 1-Dec 1-Feb 1-Jan 1-Dec Delhi 495.63 495.64 495.69 736 741 747 Kolkata 498.6 498.49 498.43 757 761 766 Mumbai 493.37 493.35 493.38 708 713 719 Chennai 483.77 483.71 483.69 746 750.5 756 (Source: iocl.com) Non-subsidised LPG rates after latest price change

With effect from February 1, 2018, non-subsidised LPG rates were at Rs 736 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 757 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 708 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 746 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. The non-subsidised rate came down by Rs 4-5 across the four metros - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai - compared with the January 1 price revision. Subsidised LPG cylinder quota

Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).



In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed to increase the target of providing free LPG connection to 8 crore women, from 5 crore.



"Initially our target was to provide free LPG connections to about 5 crore poor women. But in view of the pace of implementation of Ujjwala scheme and its popularity among the women, we propose to increase the target of providing free connection to 8 crore poor women," the finance minister said on the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme while unveiling the Budget 2018.



Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a social welfare scheme launched in May 2016, the government aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with clean cooking fuel in the form of LPG.



