Latest LPG Cylinder Rate: Subsidised, Non-Subsidised Cooking Gas Prices In Top Cities

Latest LPG rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai from February 1, 2018
|Subsidised LPG rate
|Non-subsidised LPG rate
|(in Rs per 14.2 Kg cylinder)
|1-Feb
|1-Jan
|1-Dec
|1-Feb
|1-Jan
|1-Dec
|Delhi
|495.63
|495.64
|495.69
|736
|741
|747
|Kolkata
|498.6
|498.49
|498.43
|757
|761
|766
|Mumbai
|493.37
|493.35
|493.38
|708
|713
|719
|Chennai
|483.77
|483.71
|483.69
|746
|750.5
|756
|(Source: iocl.com)
Non-subsidised LPG rates after latest price change
With effect from February 1, 2018, non-subsidised LPG rates were at Rs 736 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 757 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 708 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 746 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. The non-subsidised rate came down by Rs 4-5 across the four metros - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai - compared with the January 1 price revision.
Subsidised LPG cylinder quota
Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).
In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed to increase the target of providing free LPG connection to 8 crore women, from 5 crore.
Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a social welfare scheme launched in May 2016, the government aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with clean cooking fuel in the form of LPG.