Latest LPG Cylinder Price: Subsidised, Non-Subsidised Rates In Top Cities

Subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is now sold at Rs 495.69 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 498.43 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 493.38 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 483.69 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. Non-subsidised LPG prices are at Rs 747 per cylinder (of 14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, Rs 766 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 719 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 756 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.in.Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).The government has decided not to raise subsidised LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month, news agency Press Trust of India said in a report last month.Previously, the oil firms were authorised to increase price of subsidised domestic LPG cylinder by Rs. 2 per 14.2-kg cylinder per month (excluding VAT) with effect from July 1, 2016. Oil companies had hiked LPG rates on 10 occasions since that go-ahead. The quantum of hike was doubled through an order dated May 30, 2017. That order authorised the state-owned firms to continue to increase the effective price of subsidised domestic LPG by Rs. 4 per cylinder effective June 1, 2017 per month (excluding VAT) till the reduction of government subsidy to 'nil' or March 2018 or further orders, whichever earlier.