Latest Interest Rates On Bank FD: Returns Offered By Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks Compared

Bank FD interest rate: Banks today pay annual returns up to 9.5 per cent on fixed deposits.

Many banks currently pay interest rates up to 9.5 per cent on term deposits - or fixed deposits (FDs) - up to Rs 1 crore. While major commercial banks pay interest rates in the range of 4-7.75 per cent to customers on FDs, small finance banks offer those between 3.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent. On fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore, many lenders - from major commercial banks such as State Bank of India and HDFC Bank to small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank - provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers compared to the general public.

Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by some small finance banks and large commercial banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:

SBI

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from August 14, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75 (Source: icicibank.com)

HDFC Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 6, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 5, 2018 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.00% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.75% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00% (Source: equitasbank.com)

AU Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 5.50% 6.00% 1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.75% 7.25% 3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.90% 7.40% 6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months 7.00% 7.50% 13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months 8.25% 8.75% 18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.50% 9.00% 24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.75% 8.25% 36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.75% 8.25% 45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months 8.00% 8.50% 60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months 7.25% 7.75% (Source: aubank.in)

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days* 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75% Source: suryodaybank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from October 17, 2018 7 days to 45 days 6.00% 46 days to 60 days 6.50% 61 days to 180 days 7.00% 181 days to 365 days 8.00% More than 1 year up to 2 years 8.25% More than 2 years up to 3 years 8.50% More than 3 years up to 5 years 8.00% More than 5 years up to 10 years 7.00% (Source: janabank.com)

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate General Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 4.00% 4.50% 91 days to 180 days 6.00% 6.50% 181 days to 364 days 7.00% 7.50% 12 months to 15 months 8.00% 8.50% 15 months 1 day to 18 months 8.25% 8.75% 18 months 1 day to 21 months 8.50% 9.00% 21 months 1 day to 24 months 8.75% 9.25% 24 months 1 day to 36 months 9.00% 9.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 8.00% 8.50% 5 years 1 day to 7 years 7% 7.50% (Source: fincarebank.com)

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from April 1, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 5.75% 6.25% 15 - 59 days 5.75% 6.25% 60 - 90 days 6.50% 7.00% 91 - 179 days 6.75% 7.25% 180 - 363 days 7.50% 8.00% 364 days 5.60% 6.10% 365 - 727 days 8.75% 9.25% 728 days 6.80% 7.30% 729 - 1091 days 8.00% 8.50% 1092 days 5.66% 6.16% 1093 - 1819 days 7.00% 7.50% 1820 days 5.65% 6.15% 1821 - 3652 days 7.00% 7.50% (Source: esafbank.com)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 27, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 Days to 15 days 3.50% 4.00% 16 Days to 28 Days 3.50% 4.00% 29 Days to 45 Days 4.00% 4.50% 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 5.00% 91 Days to 120 Days 5.00% 5.50% 121 Days to 179 Days 5.50% 6.00% 180 Days to 210 Days 6.00% 6.50% 211 Days to 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50% 8.00% 1 Year to 455 Days 8.50% 9.00% 456 Days to less than 2 years 9.00% 9.50% 2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85% 8.35% 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00% 7.50% (Source: utkarsh.bank)

Therefore, small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs across several maturities compared to their larger counterparts.