Latest Interest Rates On Bank FD: Returns Offered By Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks Compared

Many banks currently pay interest rates up to 9.5 per cent on term deposits - or fixed deposits (FDs) - up to Rs 1 crore. While major commercial banks pay interest rates in the range of 4-7.75 per cent to customers on FDs, small finance banks offer those between 3.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent. On fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore, many lenders - from major commercial banks such as State Bank of India and HDFC Bank to small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank - provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers compared to the general public.
Here's a comparison of interest rates paid by some small finance banks and large commercial banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:
SBI
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.7
|7.2
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
ICICI Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from August 14, 2018
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.75
|7.25
|390 days to 2 years
|7
|7.5
|2 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)
|7.25
|7.75
|(Source: icicibank.com)
HDFC Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from October 6, 2018
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|46 - 60 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|61 - 90 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 4 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 5 days- 9 months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 4 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 16 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.00%
|7.50%
|1 Year
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 4 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.10%
|7.60%
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|7.10%
|7.60%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|(Source: hdfcbank.com)
Equitas Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from July 5, 2018
|7 - 14 days
|5.00%
|15 - 29 days
|5.50%
|30 - 45 days
|6.00%
|46 - 62 days
|6.25%
|63 - 90 days
|6.25%
|91 - 120 days
|6.50%
|121 - 180 days
|6.50%
|181 - 210 days
|6.75%
|211 - 270 days
|6.75%
|271 - 364 days
|7.50%
|1 year to 18 months
|8.00%
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|7.75%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|7.75%
|3 years 1 day to 4 years
|7.00%
|4 years 1 day to 5 years
|7.00%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|7.00%
|(Source: equitasbank.com)
AU Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months
|6.90%
|7.40%
|6 Months 1 Day to 13 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months
|8.25%
|8.75%
|18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months
|7.75%
|8.25%
|36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months
|7.75%
|8.25%
|45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months
|8.00%
|8.50%
|60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|(Source: aubank.in)
Suryoday Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|15 days to 45 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|5.00%
|5.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|181 days to 240 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|241 days to less than 1 Year
|7.75%
|8.25%
|1 Year to 2 Years
|8.50%
|9.00%
|Above 2 Years to 3 Years
|8.75%
|9.25%
|950 Days*
|9.00%
|9.50%
|Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|5 Years
|8.25%
|8.75%
|Above 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|Source: suryodaybank.com)
Jana Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from October 17, 2018
|7 days to 45 days
|6.00%
|46 days to 60 days
|6.50%
|61 days to 180 days
|7.00%
|181 days to 365 days
|8.00%
|More than 1 year up to 2 years
|8.25%
|More than 2 years up to 3 years
|8.50%
|More than 3 years up to 5 years
|8.00%
|More than 5 years up to 10 years
|7.00%
|(Source: janabank.com)
Fincare Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 45 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|181 days to 364 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|12 months to 15 months
|8.00%
|8.50%
|15 months 1 day to 18 months
|8.25%
|8.75%
|18 months 1 day to 21 months
|8.50%
|9.00%
|21 months 1 day to 24 months
|8.75%
|9.25%
|24 months 1 day to 36 months
|9.00%
|9.50%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|5 years 1 day to 7 years
|7%
|7.50%
|(Source: fincarebank.com)
ESAF Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from April 1, 2018
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 - 14 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|15 - 59 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|60 - 90 days
|6.50%
|7.00%
|91 - 179 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|180 - 363 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|364 days
|5.60%
|6.10%
|365 - 727 days
|8.75%
|9.25%
|728 days
|6.80%
|7.30%
|729 - 1091 days
|8.00%
|8.50%
|1092 days
|5.66%
|6.16%
|1093 - 1819 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|1820 days
|5.65%
|6.15%
|1821 - 3652 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|(Source: esafbank.com)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from September 27, 2018
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 Days to 15 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|16 Days to 28 Days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|29 Days to 45 Days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|46 Days to 90 Days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|91 Days to 120 Days
|5.00%
|5.50%
|121 Days to 179 Days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|180 Days to 210 Days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|211 Days to 270 Days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|271 Days to less than 1 Year
|7.50%
|8.00%
|1 Year to 455 Days
|8.50%
|9.00%
|456 Days to less than 2 years
|9.00%
|9.50%
|2 Years to less than 3 Years
|7.85%
|8.35%
|3 Years to less than 5 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|5 Years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|More than 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|(Source: utkarsh.bank)
Therefore, small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs across several maturities compared to their larger counterparts.