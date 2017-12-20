AirAsia India Offers Tickets Under Rs 1,400. Details Here The AirAsia offer comes amid high competition in the domestic civil aviation market, days before the New Year 2018.

Highlights Offer requires advance bookings, according to AirAsia Bookings under promotional offer open till December 31, 2017 AirAsia offers tickets from Rs 1,399 on flights to Bengaluru from Goa



AirAsia is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on flights to Bengaluru from Kochi, Goa and Hyderabad, according to its website. Among other routes, AirAsia was offering flight tickets from Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,599 on the Kolkata-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Kolkata routes, respectively. Here are five things to know about the AirAsia India flight ticket offer:

1. The promotional offer is applicable on travel till June 30, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.



2. AirAsia said the offer is available on online bookings at www.airasia.com.



3. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the discount scheme, AirAsia said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights... Valid for new purchases only."



4. Fares: AirAsia said the fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only, the airline noted.



5. "A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card... All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated... No refunds are permitted after payment has been made...Full payment shall be made upon booking," AirAsia mentioned, among other terms and conditions.



A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Wednesday showed tickets for flights from Goa to Bengaluru on January 10 were available for booking at Rs 1,398.



