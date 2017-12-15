How To Check Your Aadhaar Authentication History Online With quoting of Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) mandatory for carrying out many important tasks, it is paramount to keep your Aadhaar details in place, say financial planners.

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with various schemes and welfare measures to March 31, 2018. The government had earlier extended to March 31, 2018 the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions. With quoting of Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) mandatory for carrying out many important tasks, it is paramount to keep your Aadhaar details in place, say financial planners. These range from operating a bank account to investing in a savings scheme to using a mobile phone (SIM). The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of Aadhaar card and the 12-digit UID, has provided several online tools on its self-service portal - uidai.gov.in. One of these tools enables the user to check his or her Aadhaar card authentication history This online tool, called 'Aadhaar Authentication History', enables Aadhaar holders to view their authentication details and access their Aadhaar Authentication History (Notifications) data, according to the UIDAI website. Using the Aadhaar Authentication History tool, a user can access a variety of information such as method of authentication, transaction ID (created at the time of request) and error code or Aadhaar authentication failure code, among others, according to the UIDAI website.Aadhaar holders can access the transaction history tool online via the UIDAI website.(Users can access the Aadhaar Authentication History tool on the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in)Once on the UIDAI homepage, a user may access the Aadhaar Authentication History tool by clicking a link of the same title. The tool can also be accessed directly through a link.On the next page, titled 'Aadhaar Authentication History', the user may proceed by entering his or her UID (or Aadhaar number) in the given field.(A user may proceed by entering his or her Aadhaar number and the security code in the given fields)Enter the security code as specified in the other field and click on 'Generate OTP'.On the following page, titled 'Aadhaar Notification Setting', the user may specify the type of authentication to be searched, the date range and the number of records (a maximum of 50 is allowed at a time), according to the UIDAI website.(The UIDAI tool enables users to enter the desired data range for accessing authentication history)Enter the OTP or One-Time Password received on your registered mobile number and click on 'Submit' to proceed.(The UIDAI tool displays information such as date, time and authentication type in a tabular format)After a successful entry, the UIDAI tool displays the authentication date, time, type, ID and response, among other details, to the user.