EPF Interest Rate, Online Balance Check, Passbook, Latest EPFO Initiatives

EPFO is likely to keep interest rate for 2017-18 unchanged at 8.65 per cent, a report said.

EPFO has provided many facilities for checking EPF balance online.

The employer and employee typically contribute 12 per cent of basic salary towards EPF. An employee's 12 per cent contribution goes towards the EPF kitty, while 8.33 per cent out of the total 12 per cent of the employer's contribution is invested in EPS or pension scheme. The balance 3.67 per cent is invested in EPF. For the convenience of its 5 crore subscribers, EPFO has on its website prominently displayed the link to check e-passbook. It can be found at the top right corner of the website. Click on the e-passbook link.





(A screenshot from the EPFO website)



Then key in your UAN (Universal Account Number) ID and password. UAN is a unique number assigned to an employee. It acts as a marker for EPFO services.





(A screenshot from the EPFO website)



Then you need to click on the member-id to view the e-passbook to know your EPF balance and other details.



EPF balance check through mobile app UMANG

An EPFO subscriber can check his or her EPF balance by accessing the UMANG app, which provides a unified platform where multiple government services can be accessed.





(Apart from EPF balance check, many other services can be accessed through this app)



Register yourself with UMANG if you are a new user. Thereafter, select EPFO's services and then Employee Centric Services. Key in your UAN number and an OTP will be sent to your mobile number registered with EPF account. Some latest EPFO initiatives

Retirement fund body EPFO, which manages your provident fund or PF money, has been coming up with new initiatives for the benefit of about 5 crore subscribers. EPFO manages a corpus of over Rs. 10 lakh crore and receives 1 crore claims every year.



EPFO has introduced a new facility where subscribers can give online request for correction in name, date of birth and other details.



(Read: How To Correct Name, Date Of Birth And Other Details Of EPFO Subscriber Online)



For consolidation of a subscriber's multiple PF accounts, currently EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN. Under the new facility, employees can merge as many as 10 previous accounts with their UAN at one go.



(Read: New EPFO Service Lets You Merge 10 Old Accounts In One Go)



EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has



