Latest Discount Offers From Jet Airways, AirAsia India, GoAir

Flight ticket offers from airlines come amid robust competition in the domestic civil aviation market, backed by double-digit passenger traffic growth registered over the past year.

Business | | Updated: March 02, 2018 18:21 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Latest Discount Offers From Jet Airways, AirAsia India, GoAir

Many airlines have launched limited-period offers to give discounts on tickets (Representational image)

Airlines operating in the Indian market have been coming up with discounted flight tickets regularly to attract flyers. Carriers including Jet Airways, AirAsia India and GoAir have launched limited-period schemes, offering discounts on flight tickets on select routes. Jet Airways is offering up to 20 per cent off on Premiere and Economy class flight tickets across its network in a limited-period offer. AirAsia India has announced new direct daily flights to and from Nagpur and Indore, for which it is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,999 under a promotional scheme. AirAsia India is also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,249 on select flights in another promotional scheme. Another rival airline GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,294 to select destinations in a promotional offer valid till March 31, 2018. Flight ticket offers from airlines come amid robust competition in the domestic civil aviation market, backed by double-digit passenger traffic growth registered over the past year.

GoAir tickets starting at Rs 1,294

GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,294 on select flights to destinations including Delhi, Lucknow, Kochi, Mumbai and Goa, according to its website - goair.in. Among other routes, GoAir is offering airfares from Rs 1,347 on flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Rs 1,383 from Leh to Jammu, and Rs 1,390 from Bengalurut to Kochi. Bookings under the offer can be made till March 31, 2018, according to the GoAir website.
 
FromToAirfares
DelhiLucknowRs 1,294
MumbaiAhmedabadRs 1,347
LehJammuRs 1,383
BengaluruKochiRs 1,390
ChennaiMumbaiRs 1,856
BengaluruGoaRs 1,888
HyderabadBhubaneswarRs 1,999
NagpurMumbaiRs 2,316
MumbaiDelhiRs 2,613
DelhiPatnaRs 2,700
(Source: goair.in)

Jet Airways discount up to 20 per cent

Under a limited-period 'Holiday Special' scheme, Jet Airways is offering discounts up to 20 per cent discount on domestic and international flights, according to its website -jetairways.com. Bookings under Jet Airways' Holiday Special offer are open till March 6, 2018. The scheme is applicable on travel commencing on or after March 1, 2018, the airline added.

International flights: The offer is applicable on select booking classes, travel for which "must commence on or after March 1, 2018", according to Jet Airways' website. Jet Airways is offering a 15 per cent on base fare for Premiere and Economy class tickets on flights from India to Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, London, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Toronto, according to the airline's website. "15 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in Economy on flights from India to Amsterdam and Paris," Jet Airways added.

Domestic flights: Jet Airways is also offering a 20 per cent on base fare for Premiere class bookings and 10 per cent on base fare in Economy class bookings on select flights. Travel must commence between March 10, 2018 and September 30, 2018 to avail this offer, according to the airline. "For travel in Premiere - Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 7 days prior departure," Jet Airways noted.

AirAsia India tickets from Rs 1,249, new flights

Comments
Close [X]
AirAsia India is also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,249 on select flights to destinations including Bhubaneswar Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai and Kochi. This separate AirAsia India offer is applicable on travel till August 31, 2018 and bookings can be made till March 4, 2018, according to the airline's website. AirAsia India has also announced introduction of flight direct daily flights to and from Nagpur and Indore. The flights will commence March 17, 2018, according to AirAsia India's website - airasia.com. In a promotional scheme, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs. 1,999 on the new routes. Bookings for these flights, between Bengaluru and Nagpur, between Kolkata and Nagpur, between Indore and Bengaluru, and between Indore and Goa, are open till March 4, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.

Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

Flight ticketsJet Airways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................