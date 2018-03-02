Latest Discount Offers From Jet Airways, AirAsia India, GoAir

Many airlines have launched limited-period offers to give discounts on tickets (Representational image)

From To Airfares Delhi Lucknow Rs 1,294 Mumbai Ahmedabad Rs 1,347 Leh Jammu Rs 1,383 Bengaluru Kochi Rs 1,390 Chennai Mumbai Rs 1,856 Bengaluru Goa Rs 1,888 Hyderabad Bhubaneswar Rs 1,999 Nagpur Mumbai Rs 2,316 Mumbai Delhi Rs 2,613 Delhi Patna Rs 2,700 (Source: goair.in)

