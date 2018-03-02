Latest Discount Offers From Jet Airways, AirAsia India, GoAir

GoAir tickets starting at Rs 1,294
GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,294 on select flights to destinations including Delhi, Lucknow, Kochi, Mumbai and Goa, according to its website - goair.in. Among other routes, GoAir is offering airfares from Rs 1,347 on flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Rs 1,383 from Leh to Jammu, and Rs 1,390 from Bengalurut to Kochi. Bookings under the offer can be made till March 31, 2018, according to the GoAir website.
|From
|To
|Airfares
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 1,294
|Mumbai
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,347
|Leh
|Jammu
|Rs 1,383
|Bengaluru
|Kochi
|Rs 1,390
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,856
|Bengaluru
|Goa
|Rs 1,888
|Hyderabad
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1,999
|Nagpur
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,316
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|Rs 2,613
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 2,700
|(Source: goair.in)
Jet Airways discount up to 20 per cent
Under a limited-period 'Holiday Special' scheme, Jet Airways is offering discounts up to 20 per cent discount on domestic and international flights, according to its website -jetairways.com. Bookings under Jet Airways' Holiday Special offer are open till March 6, 2018. The scheme is applicable on travel commencing on or after March 1, 2018, the airline added.
International flights: The offer is applicable on select booking classes, travel for which "must commence on or after March 1, 2018", according to Jet Airways' website. Jet Airways is offering a 15 per cent on base fare for Premiere and Economy class tickets on flights from India to Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, London, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Toronto, according to the airline's website. "15 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in Economy on flights from India to Amsterdam and Paris," Jet Airways added.
Domestic flights: Jet Airways is also offering a 20 per cent on base fare for Premiere class bookings and 10 per cent on base fare in Economy class bookings on select flights. Travel must commence between March 10, 2018 and September 30, 2018 to avail this offer, according to the airline. "For travel in Premiere - Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 7 days prior departure," Jet Airways noted.
AirAsia India tickets from Rs 1,249, new flights
CommentsAirAsia India is also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,249 on select flights to destinations including Bhubaneswar Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai and Kochi. This separate AirAsia India offer is applicable on travel till August 31, 2018 and bookings can be made till March 4, 2018, according to the airline's website. AirAsia India has also announced introduction of flight direct daily flights to and from Nagpur and Indore. The flights will commence March 17, 2018, according to AirAsia India's website - airasia.com. In a promotional scheme, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs. 1,999 on the new routes. Bookings for these flights, between Bengaluru and Nagpur, between Kolkata and Nagpur, between Indore and Bengaluru, and between Indore and Goa, are open till March 4, 2018, according to the AirAsia website.
Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.
