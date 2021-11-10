Latent View IPO Opens Today: 10 Things To Know

Data analytics frim Latent View has fixed a price band of Rs 190 - Rs197 per share for its Rs 600-crore initial share-sale.

The public issue opens today-November 10 and closes on Friday, November 12 - remaining open for investors for a period of three days. The basis of allotment date is likely to be on November 17.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 126 crore by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Up to 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors, according to Latent View.

Latent View will utilise the IPO proceeds to fund inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman and Pramadwathi Jandhyala are the company promoters. Axis Capital Limited, Haitong Securities India, and ICICI Securities are the IPO lead managers

Latent View reported revenues of Rs 326 crore in the year 2020-21 with net profit of Rs 91 crore. According the prospectus, the analytics services market is expected to average an annual compounded growth rate 19 percent and poised to touch approximately $68 billion in 2024.

Latent View provides services to blue-chip companies in sectors such as technology, CPG & retail, BFSI, industrials, and other industry domains. It classifies its business into consulting services, data engineering, business analytics, and digital solutions.