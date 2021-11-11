Latent View IPO Subscribed 23.22 Times On Second Day

Latent View IPO has been subscribed 23.22 times on second day of issue

The initial public offer (IPO) of data analytics firm Latent View was subscribed 23.22 times on the second day of issue. It received bids for 40.6 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.75 equity shares.

Retail investors purchased shares 69.56 times the portion set aside for them, and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 2.61 times.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have put in bids 3.51 times the portion reserved for them, and a part set aside for non-institutional investors saw 33.29 times subscription.

The Rs 600-crore public issue, which closes on November 12, was subscribed 6.3 times on Wednesday, which was the first day of bidding.

The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 126 crore by selling shareholders.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of material subsidiaries and investment in subsidiaries.