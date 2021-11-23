Latent View Analytics' Shares To Be Listed Today On Bourses

Shares of Latent View Analytics will be listed on bourses today

Shares of data analytics company Latent View Analytics will be listed at the stock exchanges today, November 23, 2021 and there is a likelihood that they could be listed at a premium on the bourses, considering the good response to its initial public offer (IPO).

Latent View Analytics' IPO was subscribed 338 times between November 10 and November 12, when it was put up for subscription.

According to reports, the grey market premium of the company's IPO hint towards a positive listing on the stock exchanges.

Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of how a stock will get listed in the primary markets.

Shares of Latent View Analytics IPO were trading at a premium of Rs 380 at the grey market on Monday, according to reports.

Latent View Analytics was incorporated in 2006 and provides services such as data and analytics consulting, business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering and digital solutions.