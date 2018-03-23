Last Minute Things To Do Before Filing Income Tax Returns

Even if you paid the income tax, you should file the I-T return

Although the deadline for income tax (I-T) return filing is July 31 for the previous year, there may be cases wherein some tax payers missed filing their income tax (I-T) returns. In such cases, they are eligible to file the belated income tax returns by March 31 of this year. This means that they still have one more week to do so. Those who missed filing the income tax returns for the financial years (FY) 2015-16 and 2016-17 are eligible to file the belated returns by the end of this month. The financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17 are also known as assessment years 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, in the income tax parlance.