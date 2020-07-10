Subscription To Gold Bonds Under Fourth Tranche Ends Today. Here's All You Need To Know

Subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will be available next for five days in August

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Subscription to gold bonds under the fourth tranche of the government-run Sovereign Gold Bond programme ends today. Today is the last day to purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds in the current series, subscription for which started on July 6 for a period of five days. After today, the subscription window for the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will open next for five days each in August and September. Gold bonds will be issued to those applying in the current series on Tuesday, July 14. The Sovereign Gold Bond programme - wherein the Reserve Bank of India issues bonds linked to the market price of gold on behalf of government - enables investors to park their funds in non-physical gold and even earn interest, subject to investment limits.

Here's all you need to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) programme, subscription for which under a fourth tranche ends today (July 10):

Important Dates

After Series IV, the Sovereign Gold Bonds will be available for a total 10 days on the following dates:

Series Subscription Window Issuance Date Fifth (2020-21) From August 3 to August 7 August 11 Sixth From August 31 to September 4 September 8

(The first series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 opened for subscription for five days in April)

Issue/Redemption Price

The gold bonds can be subscribed at an issue price of Rs 4,852 per gram in the fourth tranche.

Discount

A discount of Rs 50 per gram is available for online purchasers (issue price Rs 4,802 per gram), aimed at promoting digital payments. Investment in gold bonds fetches interest at a rate of 2.50 per cent per annum, which is payable semi-annually.

Tax

The interest is taxable, but individual investors are exempt from paying taxes on the capital gains arising out of redemption.

(Funds parked in Sovereign Gold Bonds are locked in for eight years, with an exit option available after the first five years)

Where To Buy

Gold bonds can be bought from the designated branches of banks and post offices, through stock exchanges BSE and NSE, and the Stock Holding Corporation.