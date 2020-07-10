Subscription To Gold Bonds Under Fourth Tranche Ends Today. Here's All You Need To Know

The Sovereign Gold Bond programme enables investors to park their funds in non-physical gold and even earn interest, subject to investment limits.

Subscription To Gold Bonds Under Fourth Tranche Ends Today. Here's All You Need To Know

Subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will be available next for five days in August

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Subscription to gold bonds under the fourth tranche of the government-run Sovereign Gold Bond programme ends today. Today is the last day to purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds in the current series, subscription for which started on July 6 for a period of five days. After today, the subscription window for the Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will open next for five days each in August and September. Gold bonds will be issued to those applying in the current series on Tuesday, July 14. The Sovereign Gold Bond programme - wherein the Reserve Bank of India issues bonds linked to the market price of gold on behalf of government - enables investors to park their funds in non-physical gold and even earn interest, subject to investment limits. 

Here's all you need to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) programme, subscription for which under a fourth tranche ends today (July 10):

Important Dates

After Series IV, the Sovereign Gold Bonds will be available for a total 10 days on the following dates:

Series

Subscription Window

Issuance Date

Fifth (2020-21)

From August 3 to August 7

August 11

Sixth

From August 31 to September 4

September 8

(The first series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 opened for subscription for five days in April)

Issue/Redemption Price

The gold bonds can be subscribed at an issue price of Rs 4,852 per gram in the fourth tranche.

Discount

A discount of Rs 50 per gram is available for online purchasers (issue price Rs 4,802 per gram), aimed at promoting digital payments. Investment in gold bonds fetches interest at a rate of 2.50 per cent per annum, which is payable semi-annually.

Tax 

The interest is taxable, but individual investors are exempt from paying taxes on the capital gains arising out of redemption.

(Also Read: Should You Invest In Sovereign Gold Bonds? | Where To Buy Sovereign Gold Bonds)

gold bond how to buy, how to invest in gold bond, gold bond scheme details, buy gold bond online, online discount on gold bond, gold bond scheme investment, gold bond investment, gold investment, buy gold, buy non-physical gold,how to buy gold bond, how to purchase gold bond, how to invest in gold bond, how to invest in gold, gold demat form, gold bond, non-physical gold, buy gold, buy gold bond, how to buy gold in non-physical form, how to buy gold in demat form, gold bond scheme India, gold investment India, invest in gold India, gold India investment, gold return, gold investment return, gold bond 2020, gold investment 2020, gold demat 2020, gold contract 2020, gold bond buy, buy gold bond

(Funds parked in Sovereign Gold Bonds are locked in for eight years, with an exit option available after the first five years)

Where To Buy

Gold bonds can be bought from the designated branches of banks and post offices, through stock exchanges BSE and NSE, and the Stock Holding Corporation.

Comments
Sovereign Gold Bondgold bonds

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter