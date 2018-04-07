Government Offers Rs 2,000 On MyGov For Suggesting Tips To Improve Home Makers' Lives

The winning candidate of MyGov's merikhoj contest will stand to receive Rs 2,000 cash prize

The Government of India's ministry of women and child development has announced a cash prize of Rs 2,000 for anyone who offers the best tips and tricks to help improve ease of living for the homemakers. The government urges the citizens on mygov.in that anyone can make submission via video on Youtube/ written content that can be shared on the link in the comment section. The government looks forward to smart and creative household hacks that will help ease daily chores of homemakers. It doesn't have to be restricted to any one particular area of work but can range from cookery, to gardening, to cleaning to do-it-yourself home decor ideas. So, in case you have conceptualized any optimal way of watering your plants that entails least consumption of water, while devoting little time during the day, you can record a video explaining the same. Similarly, if you have some ideas of cooking healthy and nutritious meal without having to spend a lot of money on the raw material, you can share the same details in a self-made video or in a write-up.