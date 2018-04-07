NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Government Offers Rs 2,000 On MyGov For Suggesting Tips To Improve Home Makers' Lives

MyGov's Merikhoj contest aims to scout for tips and tricks in the area of cookery to gardening to cleaning to do-it-yourself home decor ideas

Economy | | Updated: April 07, 2018 20:06 IST
The Government of India's ministry of women and child development has announced a cash prize of Rs 2,000 for anyone who offers the best tips and tricks to help improve ease of living for the homemakers. The government urges the citizens on mygov.in that anyone can make submission via video on Youtube/ written content that can be shared on the link in the comment section. The government looks forward to smart and creative household hacks that will help ease daily chores of homemakers. It doesn't have to be restricted to any one particular area of work but can range from cookery, to gardening, to cleaning to do-it-yourself home decor ideas. So, in case you have conceptualized any optimal way of watering your plants that entails least consumption of water, while devoting little time during the day, you can record a video explaining the same. Similarly, if you have some ideas of cooking healthy and nutritious meal without having to spend a lot of money on the raw material, you can share the same details in a self-made video or in a write-up.
Share Your Video/write-up on MyGov And win cash prize. Ten Things to know
  1. The contest is known as Merikhoj contest that aims to scout for tips and tricks to promote ease of living. The government looks forward to smart and creative household hacks that will help ease daily chores of homemakers. It doesn't have to be restricted to any one particular area of work but can range from cookery, to gardening, to cleaning to do-it-yourself home decor ideas.
  2. The entries can range from cookery to gardening to cleaning to do-it-yourself home decor ideas. If you have an ingenious way as to how to water the plants with the least consumption of water, you can record a video, or prepare a write-up, explaining the same. You never know your idea might get liked by the ministry of women and child development, paving the way for winning Rs 2,000 cash prize.
  3. The citizens are expected to send a self-explanatory video or a write-up.
  4. The last date of submission is April 8. Any entry submitted afterwards will not be acknowledged. 
  5. Only one winning entry will win a cash prize of Rs 2,000.
  6. All written entries must be submitted in the comments section of the contest here. All video entries must be first uploaded on YouTube, then its URL must be shared in the comments section.
  7. The video or write-up has to be in English or Hindi.
  8. The winning video or write-up is meant to be used by the Government of India for publicity material, on social media accounts and for any other use as may be deemed appropriate.
  9. The content must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content.
  10. The Contest is open to Indian Nationals only. The selection committee's decision will be final and binding on all the contestants and no clarifications would be issued to any participant.


