Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing Deadline Ends Today. Ten Things To Know

The deadline for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) ends today. It is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year to file income tax return (ITR). An assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time. However, certain penalty charges are applicable in case of a belated income tax return (ITR). A belated income tax return attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act.