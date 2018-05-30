Last Date To File TDS Statement Is May 31. Rs 100 Per Day Penalty levied In Case Of Delay

What Is TAN?
While PAN is the permanent account number used by every tax payer, and the TAN is tax deduction and collection account which is allotted to everyone who is supposed to deduct tax at source. It is supposed to be quoted in TDS or TCS (tax collected at source) return.
The income tax department informed that the tax payers should quote correctly their TAN and also PAN of the deductees so that they get their due credit. It is noteworthy that the TDS certificate cannot be downloaded by quoting the wrong PAN number. The income tax department cautions the tax deductors to verify the genuineness of PAN of the deductees via the PAN/TAN master facility of TRACES portal.
TRACES
TRACES is a virtual interface of the Income Tax Department useful to all stakeholders associated with TDS administration. It enables viewing of challan status, and Form 16 / 16A as well as viewing of annual tax credit statements. However, even if there is no transaction liable to TDS/TCS for the quarter, the TDS deductor is supposed to intimate the same to TRACES to avoid the notice for non-filing of TDS statement.
Who deducts TDS
There are several category of tax payers who are meant to deduct the TDS. For instance, as a tenant, you are supposed to deduct the TDS from the rent if you are paying rent over Rs 50,000. Similarly, the banks are meant to deduct the TDS when the interest paid is over Rs 10,000. Deductors may avoid defaults about PAN and challan errors in preliminary screening by responding to email/sms from CPC (TDS) within seven days of receipt of email/sms.