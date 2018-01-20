Last Date Of GSTR-3B Filing For December Extended

GSTR-3B is a simple return form meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies.

Business | | Updated: January 20, 2018 23:00 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Last Date Of GSTR-3B Filing For December Extended

It is mandatory for all entities registered for the GST to file Form GSTR-3B.

New Delhi: The revenue department today said the last date for GSTR-3B return filing for December has been extended by two days to January 22.

GSTR-3B is a simple return form introduced by the CBEC after the roll out of the goods and services tax (GST) from July 1. It is meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies.

The deadline to file the return for December in Form GSTR-3B was January 20.

"The last date for filing return in FORM GSTR-3B for the month of December, 2017 has been extended by two days to 22nd January, 2018," the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said in a tweet.

The CBEC has already notified the date for filing of return for the months of January, February and March.

Comments
Close [X]
It is mandatory for all entities registered for the GST to file Form GSTR-3B.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

GSTGST Filing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................