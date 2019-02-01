Last 5 Budgets Have Been For Farmers, This Too Will Be For Them: Radha Mohan Singh

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Friday asserted that the last five budgets of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government have been dedicated to the farmers and this budget shall also be no different.

Speaking to ANI Singh said: The last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government's sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them.

This budget is Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government's sixth and last financial exercise, which will seek Parliament's nod for spending for six months of the new financial year till the formation of the new government at the Centre.

The new Central government, likely to get elected after the General elections by May, is expected to present a full-fledged budget in July, which will be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.

As per the standard practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government. If the budget date falls few months ahead of polls, then an Interim Budget is presented.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. He is also expected to address the media around 3.30 pm.

Find LIVE Budget 2019, updates, latest news, videos, key highlights, reactions, tax and policy changes here. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more on Union Budget 2019.