Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Bags Domestic, Overseas Orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its construction arm has received a number of orders both in the overseas as well as in the domestic markets.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that all the orders received by it fall in the "significant" category which come under the Rs 2,500 crore range but are not less than Rs 1,000 crore, though it did not divulge the overall value of the orders bagged by it.

The company further informed that apart from this, it has also bagged an order to construct a 220 kV transmission line in Ladakh, as well as a power distribution order in Ayodhya town.

In Dubai, L&T has received an order to set up a 132/11 kV substation and in addition to this, it has got two transmission line packages in Africa.

A package which involves supply and construction of a new gas insulated substation and extension of its related substations, has also been received by the company in Thailand, the company informed.

At the National Stock Exchange, L&T's share was trading at Rs 1,620.80, Rs 2.80 more than the previous close of Rs 1,600 per share.