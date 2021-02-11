Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Wins Order From UP, Mauritius Metro Projects

Larsen & Toubro shares traded 1.37 per cent lower at Rs 1,532.

The country's largest infrastructure developer Larsen & Toubro on Thursday informed exchanges that its construction arm L&T Construction secured an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius.

"The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius. This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius and give added impetus to the development of the island nation," Larsen & Toubro said in a press release.

In a separate order, L&T's Railways Strategic Business Group of Transportation Infrastructure secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).

"Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects that are being funded through equity participation by the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh and loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies," L&T said.

"The scope of works includes design, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track of standard gauge in 4 corridors in elevated as well as underground sections of Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects along with supply of fastening systems and associated ballasted/ballastless tracks in 4 depots. This order has been secured against stiff competition from various local and major multi-national companies," L&T added.

As of 2:03 pm, Larsen & Toubro traded 1.37 per cent lower at Rs 1,532, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.2 per cent.