Larsen & Toubro Unit Wins Over Rs 1,000-Crore Orders

Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that its subsidiary, L&T Construction won orders to the tune of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore for its power transmission and distribution unit. Shares in Larsen & Toubro were stuck in a narrow range, falling more than 1 per cent in afternoon deals, having risen by the same magnitude in the first half of the session. On the BSE, the L&T stock moved between Rs 921.35 and Rs 945 apiece in intraday trade, near its previous close of Rs 933.15.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based L&T said the "significant" orders bagged by L&T Construction were both within the country and abroad. The company classifies orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant.

L&T Construction won an order to modernize the power distribution network in a subdivision of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone, according to the filing. The project will enhance the reliability of the power system, the company said.

Similar distribution network strengthening orders were received in the northern and western parts of the subcontinent, L&T said.

It also won an order for for the rehabilitation of substations and transmission lines associated with hydro-power plants in Myanmar, as part of a consortium.

Additionally, the company received orders in the ongoing substation, transmission line and

renewable energy jobs in India, according to the filing.

At 1:35 pm, the L&T stock traded 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 922.55 apiece on the BSE, under-performing the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was up 0.23 per cent amid choppy trade.