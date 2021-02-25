L&T Technology Services Rises On Partnering With Airbus

As of 1:24 pm, L&T Technology Services shares traded 2.8 per cent higher at Rs 2,567

Shares of L&T Technology Services rose as much as 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,579.20 after the company informed exchanges that it has been selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus' Skywise platform as part of the ‘Skywise Partner Programme'.

“With more than 130 airlines around the world already connected to Skywise, the platform is playing a very important part in enabling and accelerating digital transformation of the aviation sector as a whole,” L&T Technology Services said in a press release.

L&T Technology Services will support the airlines in the development of complex workflows, creation of new interfaces between their existing information systems and Skywise and also provide assistance in their digital transformation with Skywise, the company added.

“Airbus is one of our valued customers in the aerospace domain, a sector which offers tremendous potential for disruptive business opportunities. We are delighted to be selected as a partner for Airbus Skywise programme, a true reflection of our long-standing partnership with an important market leader like Airbus and our deep understanding of Airbus' product development and customer needs,” Abhishek Sinha, chief operating officer and member of the board at L&T Technology Services said in a statement.

