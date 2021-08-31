L&T Gains After Completing Divestment Of 100% Stake In Hydro Power Plant

Shares of L&T were last trading 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,666 on the BSE.

Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained marginally higher on Tuesday, August 31, after the company completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services. On Tuesday, L&T opened on the BSE at Rs 1,663.40, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 1,673.30 and an intra day low of Rs 1,645.85, in the trading session so far.

L&T concluded the divestment of 99 MW Hydro Power Plant with Renew Power, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges. As per details, the company has completed the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) hydroelectric power plant located at Singoli-Bhatwari in Uttarakhand. On August 30, the hi-tech manufacturing, EPC projects, and services conglomerate received a consideration of Rs 1,001.50 crore as divestment proceeds from Renew Power.

"We have already identified our non-core assets in Nabha Power, a 2x700 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, Punjab, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited, our subsidiary primarily engaged in road projects and power transmission lines and Hyderabad Metro, the largest public-private partnership project in the metro rail sector for divestment,'' said Mr. D K Sen, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Development Projects), L&T.

On the NSE, L&T opened at Rs 1,660.05, touching an intra day high of Rs 1,674.15 and an intra day low of Rs 1,645, in the session so far. It was last trading 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,666.45 on the NSE.



Shares of L&T were last trading 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,666 on the BSE.