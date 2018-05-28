Larsen & Toubro Q4 Profit Up 4.7% At Rs 3,167 Crore, Beats Estimates

Net profit rose to Rs 3,167 crore ($469.78 million) in the three months ended March 31 from Rs 3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs 3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations jumped 10.5 per cent to Rs 40,678 crore.
CommentsL&T's order intake rose 5 per cent to Rs 49,557 crore in the quarter.
