NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Earnings

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Profit Up 4.7% At Rs 3,167 Crore, Beats Estimates

L&T's revenue from operations jumped 10.5% to Rs 40,678 crore.

Earnings | | Updated: May 28, 2018 16:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Larsen & Toubro Q4 Profit Up 4.7% At Rs 3,167 Crore, Beats Estimates

L&T's order intake rose 5% to Rs 49,557 crore in the quarter.

Industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a nearly 5 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates, on higher order intake during the period.

Net profit rose to Rs 3,167 crore ($469.78 million) in the three months ended March 31 from Rs 3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs 3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.5 per cent to Rs 40,678 crore.

Comments
L&T's order intake rose 5 per cent to Rs 49,557 crore in the quarter.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

L&TLarsen & Toubro (L&T)

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top