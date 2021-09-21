L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Bags Significant Orders From These 2 Firms

Shares of L&T were last trading 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 1,700 on the BSE

Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen an Toubro's (L&T) wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering today secured significant orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore - Rs 2,500 crore from from GAIL India and Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering - dedicated to serving the oil and sectors around the world, bagged the orders in the construction services segment, according to a regulatory filing by L&T to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, September 21.

The first order is for the country's leading natural gas transmission company - GAIL India's Mumbai to Nagpur Pipeline under which the infra major will be responsible for laying steel gas pipeline and construction of the terminals and the associated facilities. The pipeline project - which will be laid alongside the upcoming Mumbai - Nagpur super communication expressway. The schedule for this project is 4 months.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering's second order is from Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC for its Industrial Gas Hub or IGH network project at Jubail, according to L&T's statement.

As part of the contract, the infra major will construct steam methane reformer to produce hydrogen, an air separation unit - produce oxygen and nitrogen, as well as hydrogen pressure swing adsorption units. The overall duration of this project will be 22 months.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering's construction services business segment offers turnkey construction of refinery, chemical and fertilizer projects, petrochemical, gas gathering stations. The company also specializes in oil and gas terminals and field development which includes storage tanks, underground cavern storage systems for LPG, as well as cross-country hydrocarbon pipelines.

On Tuesday, shares of L&T were last trading 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 1,700 on the BSE. L&T opened on the BSE at Rs 1,700, touching an intra day high of Rs 1,719, and an intra day low of Rs 1,692.30, in the trading session so far.