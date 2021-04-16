Larsen & Toubro Wins Significant Contracts For Various Businesses: All You Need To Know

L&T Construction won 'significant' orders - with value in range of Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,500 crore

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction, the construction arm of the multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited, won various significant contracts from clients for its businesses, ranging from power transmission and distribution, transportation infrastructure, and building and factories business. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE on Friday, April 16, L&T construction won 'significant' orders - with value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore - Rs 2,500 crore. (Also Read: L&T's Arm Bags Order To Establish Solar Power Station In Saudi Arabia )

The multinational conglomerate's business of building and factories won an order from a leading cement manufacturer, for constructing a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in the Nimbahera area of Rajasthan. The scope of work involves mechanical, civil, as well as equipment erection tasks.

Additionally, the power transmission and distribution business of the firm bagged orders to construct and design two 132/11kV substations in Dubai. These substations will contribute towards maintaining the efficiency of the power supply. The scope of work includes the supply of advanced equipments to cater to the increasing growth of demand in the industrial, commercial, and domestic sectors.

The company's railway strategic business unit, which comes within the transportation infrastructure business, secured an order from the Central Organisation For Railway Electrification or CORE. This is basically an EPC order or engineering, procurement, and construction order, that includes power supply, overhead electrification, telecommunications, and signaling of railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone of the Indian Railways network. (Also Read: Hitachi ABB Power Grid Bags ₹ 160 Crore Order For Electrification From Indian Railways )

The above project is a part of the government's mission electrification initiative, aimed to electrify the national transporter's network in order to reduce carbon footprint and expenditure on diesel.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Heavy Engineering, the critical engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro Limited also won significant contracts for its various businesses in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21. According to the statement released by the company, L&T heavy engineering won orders from clients for its businesses ranging from nuclear, refinery, petrochemicals, as well as oil and gas segments.