L&T Gains Over 3% On Hopes Of Bagging Contract For Bullet Train Project Work

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is the first high speed train project of India.

The shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained more than 3 per cent on the BSE in early trading on reports that the company emerged as the lowest financial bidder for the design and construction of civil works for 47 per cent of the alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The shares of the infrastructure giant soared as much as 3.6 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 935.60 at opening bell. At 10:41 am, the shares were trading marginally off their intra-day highs at Rs 929.35, up 2.9 per cent, on the BSE.

Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, National High Speed Rail Corporation said on Monday.

Three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies had participated in the bidding process. The other bidders were Afcons Infrastructure IRCON International JMC Projects India Consortium and NCC Tata Project J.Kumar Infra Projects HSR Consortium,

The total viaduct alignment of 508 km spans Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra-Gujarat Border) to Vadodara in Gujarat and includes four stations, viz. Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch and Surat Depot.