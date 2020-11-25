Larsen & Toubro Bags Contract To Build India's Longest River Bridge

L&T Construction has secured the contract and will execute the project.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has won the contract to build the country's longest river bridge. The road bridge will be 19-km long, to be built along the NH 127-B, across the Brahmaputra river will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. L&T Construction, the construction arm of the conglomerate, has secured the contract and will execute the project. The bridge holds strategic relevance as it will improve the connectivity of the northeastern states with the rest of the country, once completely implemented. It will also establish a vital link between the states of Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance by 250 km. Presently, the travel time between Dhubri and Phulbari by ferry is around two-and-a-half hours.

S V Desai, whole-time Director, Senior Executive VP(Civil Infrastructure), L&T stated that not only the bridge will be a crucial passage for offering easier access to the international borders but will give a big boost to trade and commerce in the region for the accelerated development of all northeastern states especially Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and the Barak Valley.

Also Read: L&T Bags Over ₹ 7,000-Crore Contract For Bullet Train Project



Recently, L&T also won a mega-contract worth more than Rs 7,000 crore from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 87.57 km long stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail or the bullet train project. The company emerged as the lowest bidder in the auction of the C9 project package, which comprises the stretch of a viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, and the Anand/Nadiad Station. L&T was last seen trading at 1.02 per cent lower at Rs 1123 apiece on the BSE.