Lakshmi Vilas Bank Board Approves Merger With Indiabulls Housing Finance

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.

