NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Board Approves Merger With Indiabulls Housing Finance

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 05, 2019 18:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Board Approves Merger With Indiabulls Housing Finance

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Lakshmi Vilas bank mergerIndiabulls Housing Finance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Pawan KalyanTikToKJeff BezosLK AdvaniElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDabangg 3Elon MuskGudi PadwaiPhone XRNokia 6.1Note 7 ProCriminal Justice

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top