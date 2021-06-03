Labour Ministry Forms Panel To Fix Minimum Wages

Labour Ministry has formed an expert panel to fix minimum wages

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has constituted an expert group to give recommendations on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wages.

The group has been formed for a period of three years and it will be headed by Director of the Institute of Economic Growth, Ajit Mishra.

The expert group, apart from giving recommendations to the Government on minimum wages and national floor wage, will also look into the international best practices on wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for their fixation.

The other members of the group are Tarika Chakraborty from IIM Calcutta, Anushree Sinha, Senior Fellow from NCAER, Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary (Labour Ministry) and H Srinivas, Director General of V V Giri National Labour Institute.