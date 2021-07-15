L&T Technology Rallies Over 19% After Profit Jumps 84% In June Quarter

Shares of L&T Technology services were last trading 19.24 per cent higher at Rs 3,470.50on the BSE.

Share price of L&T Technology services rallied more than 18 per cent on Thursday, July 15, a day after the company announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-22. On Thursday, L&T Technology services opened on the BSE at Rs 3,100.20, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 3,471.95 and an intra day low of Rs 3,100.20, in the trading session so far. The engineering services arm of infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a net profit of Rs 216.20 crore on a consolidated basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's net profit surged 84 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter as its profit came in at Rs 117.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The technology services company's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹ 1,518 crore, compared to ₹ 1,294.7 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 17 per cent annually, according to a regulatory filing by the firm to the stock exchanges.

The company secured six deals with TCV worth over $10 million during the April-June period, while revenues from the digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 54 per cent. (Also Read: L&T Technology Services Net Profit Jumps 84% To ₹ 216 Crore In June Quarter )

On the NSE, L&T Technology services opened at Rs 3,145, registering an intra day high of Rs 3,466 and an intra day low of Rs 3,116, in the session so far. It was last trading 18.71 per cent higher at Rs 3,455.55 on the NSE.

Shares of L&T Technology services were last trading 19.24 per cent higher at Rs 3,470.50 on the BSE.