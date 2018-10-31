NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
L&T Reports 2,230 Crore Rupees Profit In September Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimate

L&T's order book stood at Rs 2.81 lakh crore, as of September 30, of which, the international order book constituted 22 per cent.

Earnings | | Updated: October 31, 2018 17:07 IST
Revenue from operations jumped 21.3 per cent to Rs 32,081 crore.

Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a 22.6 per cent jump in September-quarter net profit, underpinned by higher order intake. Net profit came in at Rs 2,230 crore ($301.64 million) in the second quarter, compared with Rs 1,820 crore a year earlier, company said on Wednesday. Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs 1,719 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company recorded a one-off gain of Rs 2.95 lakh crore in the quarter. It had reported an exceptional item of Rs 137 crore in the same period last year.

Larsen & ToubroL&T profit

