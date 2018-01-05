L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Secures Rs 1,483 Crore Contract From ONGC

The project, part of ONGC's strategy to jointly develop three small and marginal fields/blocks under 'Bassein Development 3 Well Platform and Pipeline Project', is scheduled to be completed by May 2019.
The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the project. Stock of Larsen and Toubro was trading 0.39 per cent up at Rs 1,320.50 on the BSE
