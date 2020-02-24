L&T Arm Wins IT Services Deal From Swedish Firm

Infrastructure construction major L&T's IT arm said on Monday that it bagged a multi-year engineering services contract from Swedish firm Dometic, which provides mobile solutions worldwide.

"We have set up a dedicated global engineering centre in Chennai to design and develop products for Dometic's global clientele. The centre will also support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions," the city-based L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said in a statement.

The Indian software vendor also helped Dometic upgrade its product lifecycle and set up a centre of excellence for testing and validation of products.

"Our growth plan includes new product and market areas, focus on after-market and closer co-operation with current and new supply base. We see rapid changes in the marketplace, new generations with new expectations, connected products and services, power and energy with electrical vehicles, renewable energy and demand for sustainable products," said Dometic chief technology officer Anton Lundqvist on the occasion.

To meet the new demands, Dometic will leverage its engineering services and multi-vertical expertise.

Seema Ghanekar, LTTS global head said digital technologies in engineering is on the rise.

She said the company is a listed subsidiary of L&T and has a robust industrial products and goods practice, including product engineering, design, development and customized engineering solutions.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Dometic offers branded solutions to food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security and other industries.